Blackfeet project takes dogs to find CWD

Some working dogs sniff for birds, or drugs, or lost skiers. Souta Calling Last’s pack will put their noses to disease.

With help from an Environmental Protection Agency environmental justice grant, Calling Last’s Indigenous Voices organization and Working Dogs for Conservation will deploy trained dogs to find deposits of chronic wasting disease — the deadly and infectious wildlife scourge threatening deer and elk in Montana.

Along the way, they may find hidden toxic waste dumps and other environmental hazards that put people’s health at risk.

“As a Blackfeet woman, I’m super thrilled to be with working dogs,” Calling Last said. “Dogs have always helped with our lodges and families, and now in modern times they’re helping protect our food system.”

The dogs will be trained to sniff out microscopic proteins called prions that cause the neurological damage known as chronic wasting disease in wild ungulates. It’s similar to scabies in domestic sheep and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans. Prions shed from infected animals can remain dangerous for at least two years in soil.

That raises the risk it might be taken up by plants such as sweetgrass, sage, mint and other herbs commonly gathered by members of the Blackfeet Tribe. There’s also concern those plants could absorb other toxins like pharmaceuticals, solvents or other illegally dumped chemicals.

CWD has been detected in deer at several sites along the Montana Hi-Line, and had a first reported incident on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last fall. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has an active reporting and tracing program set up to monitor the disease’s spread through wild animal communities in hopes of isolating infection sources keeping it from becoming endemic in the state.

Working Dogs for Conservation Executive Director Pete Coppolillo said his canines have proven surprisingly effective at tracking disease.

Several of the dogs train at a facility in Turah, just east of Missoula. They have no particular breed — one named Frost was recently the subject of a “guess-the-mutt-mix” that nearly stumped the whole staff.

Instead, what they need is a basic dog’s nose and a powerful drive to play. The result, after a few months of training, are dogs that can sniff the difference between otter poop and mink poop, or CWD versus brucellosis.

And all they ask in return is a treat or a few minutes playing fetch.

The mink and otter searches on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation may reveal hazardous waste, which bioaccumulates in the predators’ systems. To search for CWD, Coppolillo said researchers first had to confirm the dogs weren’t at risk of infection from sniffing for the prions in the wild. Second, they had to develop a variant of the prion that wasn’t infectious but did have the scent qualities so the dogs could search for it.

“We even have NASA involved in the project,” Coppolillo said. “We gave them locations of old samples, and they made predictive spatial models where we ought to look in future for mink and otter traces. Then we combine that stuff with hydrological models, known point-sources for pollution, population centers, hunting reports, hate crimes — they map everything. Then they integrate those with spatial databases and that lets everyone act on the information. We can uncover areas that are still leaching contaminants.”

The project fits in EPA’s environmental justice thrust because so many features of the Blackfeet cultural landscape, from wildlife to plants and water supplies, face risk from one kind of contamination or another. Calling Last said the $75,000 grant will both get the initial searches going and develop a model or others to use on their home ground.

“We hope this money brings in more matching dollars,” Calling Last said. “That way we can continue what we started, and then help other tribes. I’m going to keep going until I solve it.”

