Blackfeet schools, tribe shut down due to blizzard

Blackfeet Public Schools and the tribal council announced closures on Wednesday morning due to hazardous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Dupuyer, Heart Butte and Browning, that was effective until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The organization reported that wind gusts will reach 60 mph, and blowing snow will “significantly reduce visibility.”

The Weather Service also advised people to restrict travel to emergencies only.

Superintendent of Blackfeet Public Schools Corrina Guardipee-Hall said Wednesday marks the first time this year that the schools have been closed for weather. In a normal year, she said the public schools will shut down at least twice for weather.

Guardipee-Hall said the schools' bus drivers went out Wednesday at about 4 a.m. to check the road conditions.

“They called me at 5 a.m., and then we all decided whether we can or can’t have school,” she said, adding that the staff reported low visibility and high winds. Guardipee-Hall said she also consults with the school board, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribe before closing school.

Roberta Wagner, who lives about 10 miles west of Browning, said she was relieved to see the schools had closed.

“Travel is pretty treacherous,” she said. “I know it can be hard on some parents (when the schools close), but at least the kids will be safe.”