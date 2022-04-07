Blackfeet Tribal Council votes to remove Davis as chairman

Blackfeet Chairman Timothy Davis was voted out of his position on Thursday.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council voted unanimously late Thursday morning to remove Davis. The vote was 9-0, which included Davis' vote to remove himself, according to a press release posted online by the council.

The council selected Vice Chairman Iliff "Scott" Kipp, Sr., to serve in the interim as chairman. Kipp will hold the seat until the inauguration of the five positions slated to join the current four seats on the second Thursday in July, the release said.

Last week, nine people were arrested at Chairman Davis' home on drug-related charges, which included allegations of selling fentanyl, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson said.

Davis confirmed to the Daily Montanan that some of those arrested are his sons, but Davis himself faces no criminal charges.

Current Council Secretary Lauren Monroe, Jr., will replace Kipp as vice chairman. Acting Secretary Mark Pollock will replace Monroe's position.

"The Blackfeet Nation will continue to move forward in a positive way for all the Blackfeet People," Chairman Kipp said in the release. "The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council stands united to work in the best interest of the Blackfeet Tribe."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.