Blackfeet tribe declares state of emergency over fentanyl, reports four deaths

The Blackfeet Nation declared a state of emergency on Monday after 17 fentanyl overdoses and four drug-related fatalities were reported in the last week on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

A task force is being assembled to address the epidemic, according to a press release from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. The task force will be headed by Misty LaPlant from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services along with Kristy Bullshoe from Blackfeet Behavioral Health.

“The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council met on March 14 and was advised that there have been 17 overdoses and four fatalities as of this date within the last week to which a stronger Blackfeet governmental and community response is necessary,” the release said.

It encourages the Blackfeet community to be aware of the dangers of fentanyl and its potency.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The number of fentanyl overdose deaths has increased drastically in the past several years. In 2011, there were 2,666 fatal overdoses compared with 31,335 in 2018.

Blackfeet is being overwhelmed with an influx of this epidemic, which requires a response from the government and community to ensure resources are available to people using drugs as well as dealers, the release said.

The task force plans to meet with federal and state law enforcement agencies and hold meetings to report back to the business council with recommendations on how to respond to the emergency.

