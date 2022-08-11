Blackfeet's Lauren Monroe selected for Haaland’s task force on place names

Lauren Monroe Jr., vice-chair of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, was selected to serve on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names. He is the only committee member representing a tribe in Montana.

The federal advisory group helps identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms, according to a news release. Appointed by Haaland, the 17 members of the committee represent tribes, tribal organizations, the general public or have relevant expertise.

Monroe said he was surprised and honored to be selected. Specifically, he will be advocating for tribal history to ensure that updated place names are respectful and accurate.

“Blackfoot history is important to me,” he said. “Our history is our landscape. We have such a connection to the land. This work is about inclusion. Our people have given up so much for the creation of this country, and derogatory names are an insult to us. … These (name changes) are victories that celebrate our existence.”

Monroe said he’s excited to bring a Blackfeet perspective to the committee, and he’s especially interested in advocating for name changes within Glacier National Park. Monroe said when Glacier became a national park in 1910, park officials changed many of the existing place names, erasing names of Blackfeet origin.

Marias Pass, located on the south border of Glacier, for example, was renamed to honor Meriwether Lewis’ cousin, Maria Wood. It was once named Running Eagle Trail, according to Monroe.

“But no one knows that,” he said. “That was her trail. She was very revered. And Marias doesn’t have anything to do with Blackfeet.”

Monroe said some place names are derogatory and some are "mundane" forms of erasure.

“There’s Singleshot Mountain in Glacier,” Monroe said. “There was a Blackfoot name before and it was changed to recognize some white man who killed a sheep in a single shot. So you replace a whole history and equate it with a boring story that doesn’t connect to our land or our people. It erases us.”

“We want to rectify these things,” Monroe added. “We want to say, ‘We’re still part of this world.’”

Monroe hopes that changing place names will inspire pride in Native identity. He thinks it will remind Indigenous people and their communities of their connection to the landscape and to history.

He hopes that non-Native people will also appreciate the work of the committee. He thinks the place names will inspire curiosity, mutual respect and foster an accurate understanding of history.

“I think these names paint a picture of humanity," he said. "It inspires connections rather than divisions."