Blackfoot-Clearwater bill gets pushback from Forest Service

“I didn’t write this bill — it was written by the people in Montana,” Tester said before the hearing. “It’s got something for chainsaws, for snowmobiles, for mountain bikes and for more wilderness.”

The current S.1756 bill was essentially carved out of a more expansive effort Tester took on shortly after he was first elected in 2006. That bill combined wilderness designations in three parts of Montana with initiatives to expand logging and other forest management. The logging proposals in the Seeley-Swan region got approved through separate legislation, but none of the wilderness packages got passed.

Wednesday’s hearing took place before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Coincidentally, Tester’s bill review took place in the same hearing attended by Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who joined California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to support S. 4431 — the emergency wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020.

During the hearing, Daines asked French if the wilderness designations would make the area more at risk to wildfire. French replied the Forest Service had different levels of fire management in wilderness and general forest areas, and was prepared to keep people safe in both.