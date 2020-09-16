Blackfoot-Clearwater bill gets pushback from Forest Service

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act proposed by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, has good potential to increase timber production in the Seeley-Swan Valley, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.
But Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French said the agency also has concerns about access to two proposed recreation areas contained in Tester’s bill because it may not be able to handle the analysis workload. In written testimony, French said the Lolo National Forest’s upcoming forest plan revision might get delayed by the bill’s requirements.
“If enacted, the explicit timeframes currently contained in the bill could result in prioritizing the analysis of a collaboratively developed proposal to expand the trail system over other emergent work,” French wrote. He also questioned whether a proposed mountain-biking recreation area was appropriate for the location designated north of Ovando.
Tester’s bill would add about 80,000 acres of national forest land to the edges of the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas. That includes the headwaters streams that feed the Clearwater River, as well as the Morrell, Monture, Dunham and North Fork Blackfoot drainages that supply the Blackfoot River. Near Ovando and Lincoln, it would open the 2,013-acre Otatsy Basin to snowmobile recreation and designate 3,835 acres around Spread Mountain for mountain biking and hiking trail development.
“I didn’t write this bill — it was written by the people in Montana,” Tester said before the hearing. “It’s got something for chainsaws, for snowmobiles, for mountain bikes and for more wilderness.”
The current S.1756 bill was essentially carved out of a more expansive effort Tester took on shortly after he was first elected in 2006. That bill combined wilderness designations in three parts of Montana with initiatives to expand logging and other forest management. The logging proposals in the Seeley-Swan region got approved through separate legislation, but none of the wilderness packages got passed.
Wednesday’s hearing took place before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Coincidentally, Tester’s bill review took place in the same hearing attended by Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who joined California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to support S. 4431 — the emergency wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020.
During the hearing, Daines asked French if the wilderness designations would make the area more at risk to wildfire. French replied the Forest Service had different levels of fire management in wilderness and general forest areas, and was prepared to keep people safe in both.
“This highlights need to carefully deliberate public land use,” Daines said. “There may be a place we can all land here.”
Daines has not formally supported or opposed Tester’s bill, and on Wednesday he entered letters of both support and opposition into the Congressional Record.
The committee did not vote on Tester’s bill. Tester said there was a possibility the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act could get amended to another bill during the post-election “lame duck” session in December.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.