Blackfoot fish plan up for further review

A proposal to replace non-native fish with native westslope cutthroat in the Scapegoat Wilderness will get a second round of public review and comment.

“We decided we needed more time to allow folks to express issues and concerns with the project,” Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said on Wednesday. “We want to be responsive to those requests.”

The project would use a partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists and members of the Lolo and Lewis and Clark National Forests to restructure the fish community in a group of lakes and streams in the North Fork of the Blackfoot River drainage. That watershed is inside the federal wilderness area north of Ovando and Lincoln.

The waters under consideration lie above a large waterfall on the North Fork of the Blackfoot. Historically, the lakes above the falls were fishless, until artificial stocking of rainbow and other species of trout took place in the 20th century. Many of those fish stocks are now seriously inbred and in declining condition.