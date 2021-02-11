Blackfoot fish plan up for further review

A proposal to replace non-native fish with native westslope cutthroat in the Scapegoat Wilderness will get a second round of public review and comment.
“We decided we needed more time to allow folks to express issues and concerns with the project,” Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said on Wednesday. “We want to be responsive to those requests.”
The project would use a partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists and members of the Lolo and Lewis and Clark National Forests to restructure the fish community in a group of lakes and streams in the North Fork of the Blackfoot River drainage. That watershed is inside the federal wilderness area north of Ovando and Lincoln.
The waters under consideration lie above a large waterfall on the North Fork of the Blackfoot. Historically, the lakes above the falls were fishless, until artificial stocking of rainbow and other species of trout took place in the 20th century. Many of those fish stocks are now seriously inbred and in declining condition.
Meanwhile, westslope cutthroat trout are native to many of the waterways in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and greater Blackfoot River drainage. But they are often out-competed by non-native trout. The project would use a fish poison to remove the non-native fish above the waterfall and plant new stocks of westslope cutthroat where they would be safe from competition.
In earlier public comments, some critics of the plan challenged its proposed use of helicopters and motorboats to deliver the fish and supplies as well as distribute the fish poison. Federal law generally prohibits use of motorized or mechanized equipment in wilderness areas.
Other commenters questioned why earlier state versions of the plan that included restoration of bull trout were no longer part of the Forest Service proposal. Bull trout are also a native species that has federal Endangered Species Act protection due to loss of habitat and competition from non-native species.
Upton said the reopening of the public review was not triggered by either of those issues.
“This is not an admission there was a flaw in the process,” Upton said. “It’s a recognition to let people have the time they need to make sure they’re heard.”
Upton acknowledged earlier versions of the plan did include a bull trout effort, but that has been put on hold while biologists see how the cutthroat transplanting takes effect.
The additional 30-day comment period extends through March 12. Please send comments to: John Slown, Environmental Coordinator, 4289 Capy Court, Missoula, MT 59804. Electronic comments may be sent to: comments-northern-lolo-seeley-lake@fs.fed.us. Hand-deliver comments to the Seeley Lake Ranger District, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
For more information, please contact the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406- 677-2233 or visit the Lolo National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/projects/lolo/landmanagement/projects.