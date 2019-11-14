MILLTOWN — In the hours before it opened doors Wednesday to an informational meeting in Missoula on what promises to be an impactful Higgins Avenue Bridge renovation starting in February, the Montana Department of Transportation opened a new bridge a few miles to the east in a project that made some noise of its own.
A two-year, $16 million rebuild of Interstate 90 bridges at the mouth of the Blackfoot River is almost a wrap.
“It’s still a little nip and tuck right now, but we beat winter,” said Matt Straub, MDT’s project engineer. “It’s going to be sunny the next couple of days.”
Straub stood Wednesday afternoon on the new westbound span as semi-trucks, SUVs and assorted other horseless carriages powered toward Missoula on the surprisingly bouncy bridge.
“That’s what’s described as a ‘lively bridge,’" Straub assured. "We knew it was going to do that."
In fact, almost everything about the Bonner Bridges came off as planned. MDT expects all four lanes to open Friday, signaling the end of traffic slowdowns and diversions.
The project launched in 2018 when Helena-based engineering firm of Morrison Maierle and Frontier West LLC of Missoula rebuilt the eastbound I-90 bridge. They tore into the westbound span this April.
When Milltown Dam was in place, the piers supporting the bridges stood in the relatively staid reservoir, Dwane Kailey, MDT’s Highways and Engineering administrator, explained in a press release this week. The dam was removed in 2008 and the lake became a river again, drastically increasing water velocity past the bridge piers.
“While we didn’t know when a river event could de-stabilize the bridges, we did know that we needed to start working on a solution before river conditions forced us to be reactive instead of proactive,” Kailey said.
According to Straub, the project's $15 million price tag was bumped to $16 million due largely to new federal standards requiring the bridge guardrails to be raised from 32 inches to 42 inches in height. Federal and state gas taxes covered the costs.
“This project went really well,” Straub said. “The contractor stayed on schedule, and other than the elimination of some items, we got everything done on time.”
The glaring elimination, or lack thereof, hunkered below the bridge where he stood. There’s still no plan in place for what to do with two massive, mid-channel piers that held up the old I-90 bridges. They became an issue this spring when a Montana Rail Link study suggested their removal could create undue stress on the century-old railroad pilings just upstream.
The removal of the interstate highway piers was seen as an important piece of the project, to promote safer river travel but also to avoid scouring of the banks below the new bridges. Cost to replace the railroad piers, in place since the Northern Pacific built the bridge in 1908, was an estimated $17 million last spring.
“MDT and agency partners are currently evaluating all options for the most cost-effective and sustainable solution for pier removal,” MDT said in a statement.
Attention was drawn to the Bonner Bridges project last year when the transportation department hosted public forums soliciting votes on the most fitting logo to place at the top of the new bridge piers. Alex Alviar, instructional design instructor at Salish Kootenai College, drew three options. The chosen one is plasma cut into metal sheets on all eight endcaps of the new bridges.
The dominant features are three tepees on a river below the word Naaycčstm, “place of the big bull trout” in Salish and Pend d ’Oreille. It’s an aesthetic reminder to river floaters and pedestrians on a new river trail of the area’s importance to Native tribes centuries before Lt. John Mullan and Co. built the first bridge here in the winter of 1861-62. The logo is topped with sawteeth, a nod to Bonner's timber industry heritage.
Straub said an asphalt company will be on the trail Friday to complete paving. Seeding and fencing below the bridges will keep the river trail that connects the Confluence and Gateways areas of Milltown State Park closed until late next week.
But after two construction seasons, it’ll be business as usual Friday on I-90 through the Bonner-Milltown area.
“For the weekend it’ll look like normal interstate, weather permitting,” Straub said. “We might have some lane closures at some point, but currently we don’t anticipate that.”