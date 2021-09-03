Blackfoot River piers might get pulled

Removing hazardous old bridge piers from the Blackfoot River could be done by reinforcing a railroad bridge just upstream, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The state and Montana Rail Link announced they’d agreed on a solution for pulling the concrete piers on Thursday. However, they don’t have an immediate source for the $9 million the project would cost.

“There is still a lot of work to do, but this is a big step in the right direction,” MDT Chief Engineer Dwane Kailey said in an email.

The piers used to support two bridges spanning Interstate 90 where the Blackfoot pours into the Clark Fork River at Bonner. Due to miscommunications during the removal of Milltown Dam and its reservoir, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rebuilt the piers for still water instead of removing them from the river channel. The result was two hard-edged concrete blocks jamming a channel just above a popular state park.

During spring runoff, currents around the piers are so hazardous that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks closes that reach to all float traffic. A Missoula County safety test conducted in 2014 ran a rescue dummy past the piers. It was sucked underwater and not recovered for months.

