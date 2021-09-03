Blackfoot River piers might get pulled

Removing hazardous old bridge piers from the Blackfoot River could be done by reinforcing a railroad bridge just upstream, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The state and Montana Rail Link announced they’d agreed on a solution for pulling the concrete piers on Thursday. However, they don’t have an immediate source for the $9 million the project would cost.
“There is still a lot of work to do, but this is a big step in the right direction,” MDT Chief Engineer Dwane Kailey said in an email.
The piers used to support two bridges spanning Interstate 90 where the Blackfoot pours into the Clark Fork River at Bonner. Due to miscommunications during the removal of Milltown Dam and its reservoir, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rebuilt the piers for still water instead of removing them from the river channel. The result was two hard-edged concrete blocks jamming a channel just above a popular state park.
During spring runoff, currents around the piers are so hazardous that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks closes that reach to all float traffic. A Missoula County safety test conducted in 2014 ran a rescue dummy past the piers. It was sucked underwater and not recovered for months.
MDT removed the two I-90 highway bridges and replaced them with spans that didn’t need supports in the water, finishing that work in 2019. But before it could remove the old piers, the railroad raised concerns that changing the water flow pattern might undermine its separate railroad bridge.
For a while, it appeared necessary to build another railroad bridge — additional costs that MDT wasn’t prepared to fund.
“MDT and MRL have now come to an understanding on an alternative that requires piles socketed into the bedrock next to the piers to stabilize the structure,” MDT spokeswoman Becca MacLean wrote in an email. “The alternative would lower the footprint in the river, improve fish passage and safety for recreationists and wildlife, and offer a solution for all parties. The total price tag for mitigation of the MRL bridge and pier removal is estimated to be around $9 million.”
That money could be found soon if Congress passes major infrastructure legislation currently under consideration.
“There’s a lot of federal money coming down the pike and this should be a qualified project,” said Karen Knudsen, executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition, a conservation group deeply involved in the Milltown Dam removal and restoration of the river confluence. “We’ve been talking about it for years, so it should be a strong candidate.”