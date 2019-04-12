Interstate 90 bridge replacement work will temporarily close public floating on the Blackfoot River between Weigh Station Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Clark Fork River starting Monday.
The closure will stay in effect through mid-May. Highway construction crews will be demolishing old bridge piers in the river channel. The new spans will use a design that clears the channel, making it safer for floaters to pass down to Milltown State Park and the Clark Fork.
Additional closures may be ordered through the summer as construction activities warrant. For the current status, visit the Montana Department of Transportation website: mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/bonner/status.shtml. River users can also text BONNER to 41411 for current river closure information during active construction. River access sites immediately upstream of the closure area will be signed when the closure is in place.
River users can still put water craft into the Blackfoot at Milltown State Park’s walk-in access point downstream of the construction area.