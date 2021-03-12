Blackjack Pizza to close next month, business listed for sale

Blackjack Pizza at 2401 Brooks Street in Missoula, near the Trempers Shopping Center, is for sale and a manager said the business is closing.

The business is listed for sale for $29,500 through Exit Realty in Missoula. No real estate is included, but a current lease is in place and renewable through 2026. The sale would include all furniture, fixtures and equipment.

A manager at the restaurant said they plan to close the business in "about 45 days."

In February, the Missoula Police Department said a suspect robbed Blackjack Pizza wearing a puffy coat and a black ski mask.

