Blackjack Pizza to close next month, business listed for sale

Blackjack Pizza at 2401 Brooks Street in Missoula, near the Trempers Shopping Center, is for sale and a manager said the business is closing.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The business is listed for sale for $29,500 through Exit Realty in Missoula. No real estate is included, but a current lease is in place and renewable through 2026. The sale would include all furniture, fixtures and equipment.
A manager at the restaurant said they plan to close the business in "about 45 days."
In February, the Missoula Police Department said a suspect robbed Blackjack Pizza wearing a puffy coat and a black ski mask.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
David Erickson
Business Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today