Blackjack Pizza to close next month, business listed for sale
Blackjack Pizza to close next month, business listed for sale

Possible robbery (copy)

Missoula police search the area around the 2400 block of Brooks Street for at least one suspect involved in a robbery on Feb. 9 at the Blackjack Pizza Restaurant. The business is set to close next month.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Blackjack Pizza at 2401 Brooks Street in Missoula, near the Trempers Shopping Center, is for sale and a manager said the business is closing.

The business is listed for sale for $29,500 through Exit Realty in Missoula. No real estate is included, but a current lease is in place and renewable through 2026. The sale would include all furniture, fixtures and equipment.

A manager at the restaurant said they plan to close the business in "about 45 days."

In February, the Missoula Police Department said a suspect robbed Blackjack Pizza wearing a puffy coat and a black ski mask.

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

