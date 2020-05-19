'Bleaker' new economic outlook for Montana

They stated in the April preliminary analysis that the forecast of the trajectory of the recovery was made with less confidence than the assessment of this downturn.

"The revision that we have made to the forecast for Montana’s recovery bears this out," they wrote.

In the space of a month, the BBER has increased the severity of the fall in the state economy by nearly a third, and downgraded the speed expected in recovery.

"Taken together, this prediction has pushed back the year the state can expect to climb out of its economic hole and catch up to pre-Covid-19 projected growth,” Barkey continued. "All of these projections would benefit from more complete data, which are slowly becoming available. But the fundamental story being told in all of these forecasts is undeniable — the state is in the midst of a severe recession that is outside the bounds of anything we have experienced since World War II."

Given the speed at which events continue to unfold, he said the journey back to growth and full employment may be faster or slower than currently anticipated.

"But the effect of the pandemic will be felt in the state economy for years," he noted.