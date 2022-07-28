Blistering heat wave to send temperatures soaring in western Montana; experts urge caution

A sweltering swath of near-record-breaking heat parked itself across western Montana, northern Idaho and eastern Washington this weekend, which means the danger to people and pets will rise along with the mercury.

As of Thursday afternoon, forecasters predict a high of 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday in Missoula, a high of 100 or 101 on Saturday and a high of 101 again on Sunday before it cools down slightly to 96 on Monday. The low temperatures at night should drop to the low or mid-60s.

“It’s a big dome of hot air locked over us,” explained LeeAnn Allegretto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula. She said northern Idaho and eastern Washington will be even hotter during the day and at night. Nighttime temperatures in the 60s and 70s can be dangerous to health as well, she noted, “Especially for folks who don’t have access to any cooling or air conditioning or anything like that.”

The record high for Missoula on July 30 is 100, and the record high for July 31 is 102, which was set just last year.

Across the region this weekend, construction workers, farm laborers, lifeguards, roofers, airport runway staff, firefighters and other workers will have to punch their timecards and brave the stifling heat.

Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad said workers on the tarmac drink lots of water and Gatorade and are continuously monitored by staff to ensure their safety.

At Splash Montana, the city-run outdoor water park in Missoula, aquatics manager Torey Learn said lifeguards are given lots of breaks and water and are monitored to make sure they're safe and applying sunscreen. Interestingly, he said the number of visitors hasn't been unusually high this week but he expects the weekend to be busy because the park is a safe alternative to the river for young children.

Many people will be stuck inside homes without air conditioning over the next few days, and people without homes may fare no better. The National Weather Service is reminding people to keep hydrated, seek shade and to not leave pets or children in cars for any length of time during the heat wave.

However, drinking water isn’t going to necessarily help you if you over-exert yourself during this heat. From 2013 to 2016, a team of government researchers studied more than 300 firefighters and found that warmth from their physical movement, not heat from fires, posed the greatest risk of causing heat-related injury.

"The assumption across the fire community was that if somebody went down, it was because they just didn't drink enough water," wildlands firefighter Bre Orcasitas told Science magazine.

The study results proved otherwise. It was the physical strain of exercise that was far riskier.

"You can't drink yourself out of a heat-related injury," project leader Joseph Domitrovich, an exercise physiologist at the U.S. Forest Service's National Technology and Development Program, told the magazine. "It's not the magic bullet that people thought."

Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness, but nobody is immune.

In 2021, a group of researchers at the Boston University School of Public Health wanted to see if young and middle-aged adults were at risk from the dangers of heat waves. They found that days of extreme heat (where the temperature exceeded 94 degrees) in nearly 3,000 U.S. counties correlated to a higher percentage of emergency department visits for heat-related illness, kidney disease and mental health disorders among both younger and middle-age adults.

“These results suggest that the adverse health effects of extreme heat are not limited to older adults and carry important implications for the health of adults across the age spectrum,” the study’s authors wrote. “Exposure to high ambient temperature is recognized as a major threat to public health and is associated with substantial excess morbidity and mortality. Extreme heat is one of the leading causes of weather related deaths in the United States, leading to thousands of excess deaths annually.”

Citing other studies, they concluded that the United States should prepare for more heat waves.

“Owing to continued climate change, days of extreme heat are projected to become more frequent and more intense in the future,” the researchers wrote. “Thus, the burden of disease associated with days of extreme heat is already high and expected to increase further.”

In a media briefing on the health impacts of extreme heat on Thursday, Dr. Perry Sheffield of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York said rigorous scientific studies have shown that hospital visits by children increase during heat waves. She also noted that poorer communities in urban areas have less trees and shade, which means residents of those areas are disproportionately harmed by heat waves.

She also said that people should be wary of leaving pets and children in cars even on much cooler days.

"Heat inside cars can become deadly when temperatures are above 70 degrees (Fahrenheit)," she said.

Dr. Amruta Nori-Sarma of Boston University's School of Public Health said one reason why mental health is affected by heat waves is because people's sleep patterns are disturbed by hot nights.