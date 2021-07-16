 Skip to main content
BLM closes Garnet Ghost Town and surrounding area due to wildfire
BLM closes Garnet Ghost Town and surrounding area due to wildfire

Garnet

Garnet is seen in this September 2020 file photo. 

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Due to a wildfire burning about a mile east of Garnet Ghost Town, the Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed the historic site and surrounding area for public safety and to allow firefighters to conduct suppression activities.

The closure order takes effect immediately for BLM lands in most of the southwestern portion of the Garnet Mountains, from Elevation Mountain on the northeast to I-90 on the south. Some major landmarks within this closed area are Garnet Ghost Town, Garnet Range Road, Elevation Mountain, Douglas Creek, Mulkey Gulch, Bear Gulch, Deep Creek, Elk Creek, Gambler Gulch, First Chance Gulch, Cave Gulch and Top O’ Deep, and Keno and Kennedy roads.

This closure does not affect the Copper Cliff area, the Chamberlain area northeast of Elevation Mountain, lands to east of Douglas Creek, or BLM-managed lands within several miles of I-90.

The Anderson Hill Fire was first reported the afternoon of July 15. As of noon Friday, the fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and overlaps Missoula, Granite and Powell counties. Firefighting resources including aircraft, engines, and bulldozers are on the scene working to suppress the fire.

For the latest on the fire, visit the incident’s page on InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7671. For more information on the state’s fire restrictions, visit mtfireinfo.org.

