BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition

The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact.

The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.

The Ninemile-Woodchuck acquisition and others making up that 37,000 acres were accomplished through cooperation between the BLM and The Nature Conservancy, the agency stated. The acquisitions have used $9.86 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“The Woodchuck acquisition offers hunting and hiking opportunities, as well as limited summer and winter motorized use, and will be managed similarly to other BLM lands in the Blackfoot Special Recreation Management Area,” the agency stated. “In addition to public access for recreation, the goal of the acquisition is to maintain working lands, including active forest restoration and fuels projects that would improve forest health and watershed function. The public can access the area via Johnsrud Road on the Lower Blackfoot Corridor and the Ninemile Prairie Road east of Potomac.”

BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning, a longtime Missoula resident, said in the announcement that “providing public access for a multitude of recreational users and applying restoration principles to enhance wildlife habitat is paramount to the BLM’s mission. This acquisition also helps to advance President Biden’s America the Beautiful initiative, which seeks to use partnerships and voluntary actions like this one to conserve, connect, and restore 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030.”

Chris Bryant, conservation director for The Nature Conservancy in Montana, said that “The Nature Conservancy acquired this land with the goal of conserving its natural values and ensuring people will always be able to enjoy it for recreation and the joys that come with time spent in nature.”

Established by Congress in 1964, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has primarily received money from offshore oil and gas leasing via annual appropriations from Congress. But the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Aug. 4, 2020, allocated $900 million annually for the fund. On Nov. 13, 2020, Trump's Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, weakened the fund's ability to complete land acquisitions by giving local county governments the authority to veto acquisitions. On Feb. 11, 2021, President Joe Biden's Acting Secretary of the Interior, Scott de la Vega, revoked counties' veto power. The law expires after 2025.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres nationwide, mostly across 12 Western states, as well as 700 million acres of subterranean mineral estate.