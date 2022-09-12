BLM moves to block new mining at Zortman-Landusky

The Bureau of Land Management on Friday moved to prevent new mining activity for the next 20 years on more than 2,600 acres of land at the Zortman-Landusky Mine site in eastern Montana, effectively reinstating a previous 20-year withdrawal for the land that had been in effect from 2000 though October 2020.

The public land order, issued Friday by the federal agency, "withdraws 2,688.13 acres of public lands in Phillips County, Montana, from location or entry under the United States mining laws, but not from the mineral leasing or mineral materials disposal laws, for a 20-year period, subject to valid existing rights, to protect the Zortman-Landusky Mine reclamation site." The order took effect Friday. In June, an additional 912.33 acres were proposed for a 20-year withdrawal. The bureau took comment on that smaller proposal through Sept. 6, but it has yet to be implemented.

The implemented and proposed withdrawals are intended "to protect the Zortman-Landusky Mine area and to facilitate reclamation and stabilization for a 20-year term," according to the order and proposal. In a news release Friday, the BLM's Malta Field Office stated that "The 20-year mineral withdrawal of this reclamation area prevents new mining activities and disturbance of the public lands, and provides time to assess and monitor the effectiveness of ongoing reclamation activities."

The site is a cluster of abandoned open-pit and underground gold mines located in the Little Rocky Mountains near the small settlements of Zortman and Landusky, about 66 miles southeast of Havre. The site is just south — and, crucially, upstream of — the Fort Belknap Reservation.

The site is also a federally designated Superfund cleanup site where the BLM and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have since 1999 spent more than $83.7 million to perform reclamation and implement water treatment, primarily to stem the flow of acid mine drainage into water on the reservation. The mines were permitted by the agencies in 1979 and '81. In 1993, Montana, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Fort Belknap Reservation sued mine operator Pegasus Gold for Clean Water Act violations related to acid mine drainage, which had contaminated surface and ground water on the reservation.

When the company declared bankruptcy in 1998, reclamation and remediation work fell to the state and federal agencies, which have spent the mines' posted reclamation bond and taxpayer funds to sequester and revegetate multiple cyanide heap leaching sites, waste rock dumps and mine pits. The agencies also established and operate multiple water treatment facilities at the site. Water treatment will need to operate forever.

Earlier this summer, the DEQ levied a penalty of $516,567 against two men, Luke Ployhar and Owen Voigt, and their mining company, Blue Arc LLC, for what the agency said was illegal exploration mining in the reclamation area. In correspondence with the agency, Ployhar denied exploration mining and said that activities on his mining claims were instead related to a tourism facility he planned to construct. The DEQ called the pair's activities a "violation of major gravity that has compromised reclamation work at the site and represents a risk of acid rock drainage."

Blue Arc's claims are on private land in the area, and as such are not subject to the withdrawals, but the DEQ has not issued a permit for mining the claims. Gina Baltrusch, a spokesperson for the BLM's North Central Montana District, said that the company's 10 claims were filed during a three-day window from Oct. 4–7, 2020, after the previous withdrawal had expired but before the new withdrawal was entered as a proposal in the Federal Register on Oct. 7. Once entered, a two-year withdrawal was issued for the lands to allow time to study the 20-year proposal that was ultimately approved and went into effect Friday.

Acid mine drainage occurs when sulfide-laden rock underground is dug up and exposed to air and water, such as mine tailings and open mine pits created through exploration mining or commercial mining. Once exposed, sulfides react with air and water to form sulfuric acid, which can react with metals in surrounding rock and gets washed into waterways.