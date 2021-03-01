BLM planning might reopen under Biden reset

Complex plans for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Missoula and Lewistown districts may be up for revision with the change of presidential administrations.

“Both plans have been signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, but they have not yet been published in the Federal Register,” Missoula BLM Field Manager Erin Carey said on Monday. “I think there may be some changes, but we’re waiting to see what they might be. We expect a lot more communication coming down from leadership shortly.”

The Resource Management Plans, or RMPs, guide how the BLM manages its acres of surface land in Montana. The Lewistown District RMP has received the most notoriety, when its local advisory committee was essentially disbanded and 94% of the acreage listed as Areas of Critical Ecological Concern were opened for oil and gas leasing.

The Missoula District covers about 163,000 surface acres, mostly in the Blackfoot River Corridor and Garnet Mountains between Ovando and Drummond. It also affects about 200,000 acres of underground mineral rights. The previous RMP was more than 30 years old.