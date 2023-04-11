Plumes of smoke that look like wildfire could be visible along the Blackfoot River in coming weeks as the Bureau of Land Management ignites prescribed burns between Johnsrud Park and Ninemile Prairie.

Burn units will be between 40 and 650 acres, the agency stated Tuesday, and may be ignited by firefighters on the ground or by helicopter as conditions allow in upcoming weeks. Dan Poole, a fire management specialist with the BLM's Missoula Field Office, stated in Tuesday's announcement, "We will be looking at burning conditions as the snow recedes from the burn units. We want to be prepared to make this important progress on our fuels treatment projects when weather conditions turn favorable."

Each burn will produce smoke and could last multiple days. The BLM coordinates burning with Missoula County and the state of Montana for air-quality impacts, and with the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for additional wildland firefighting support. More information is available at 406-329-3869.

The goal of the fires is to preemptively consume ladder fuels that allow wildfire on the ground to climb into tree crowns, creating more extreme wildfire behavior that can consume whole stands of timber and is harder to control. State and federal land-management agencies argue that reducing fuel loads reduces wildfire severity and aids in firefighting. The agency added that "the prescribed burns will benefit wildlife by creating conditions that are essential for the health and restoration of large-diameter Douglas fir, Ponderosa pine, and western larch with intermittent openings of forbs, shrubs, and bunch grasses."

Critics of widespread prescribed burning, fuels thinning, logging and other so-called forest treatments argue that thinning forests increases the amount of wind and sunlight that penetrate the forest canopy, thus drying fuels and increasing dangerous wildfire conditions. Instead, they argue, wildfire mitigation efforts should focus primarily on removing fuels from areas immediately around structures, and making homes less susceptible to ignition from embers.