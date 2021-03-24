BLM readies Garnet forest work amid agency changes

CLINTON — Considering how much traffic rolls by, the Garnet Mountains in the elbow of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers don’t command a lot of attention.
Then again, neither does its biggest federal manager, the Missoula Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management. Nevertheless, the BLM has big plans underway to work on the forests and recreation sites bounded by Interstate 90 and Highway 200.
At a public gathering in the Clinton Rural Fire Department parking lot, BLM Missoula Forester Kyle Johnson ran through plans to treat about 24,000 acres between there and Drummond with a mix of logging, thinning and prescribed burning. Because BLM only owns about 10% of the area, Johnson said the agency needs partnerships and access agreements with its neighbors to get the work done.
The biggest partners are the Montana Department of Resources and Conservation and The Nature Conservancy, along with dozens of small private landowners. That’s a big change from a few years ago, when Plum Creek Timber Co. and Stimson Lumber Co. had most of the checkerboarded private land in their timber supply. The departure of those two industrial users significantly changed the character and priorities of the range, Johnson said.
“There are a lot of structures in the area now,” Johnson said, pointing to tiny black squares dotting his maps of the Clark Fork Face project area. “A lot of this is to reduce the risk to private structures that these fire-prone forests represent.”
Meanwhile, a separate BLM project envisions paving part of the Johnsrud Road on the north side of the Missoula BLM territory to improve recreation and logging access along the Blackfoot River. That $5 million project, approved last December, is not directly connected to the logging and thinning work in the area. But it has raised concerns about increased speeds of both logging trucks and recreational drivers in the corridor.
“The project was approved to improve the long-term condition of the road, which has degraded to its native road base and would need to be improved and re-graveled in the near future if the proposed action were not approved,” Western Montana BLM District Manager Katie Stevens wrote in a press release.
“This stretch of road gets steady enough use during the busy season that dust is frequently hanging in the river corridor, and the noise of vehicles steadily passing is noticeable when recreating on the river.”
BLM also plans to log, thin and burn patches of about 20,500 acres in that part of the Blackfoot Corridor, according to a 2017 environmental assessment. That project also goes forward in a partnership with the Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy, which has acquired much of the former private timber acres in deals that will eventually pass them to federal management.
Both project areas anticipate work beginning in 2022, after a lot of public scoping and planning this year. However, the projects may also be subject to a major shift in federal administrative priorities.
The Clark Fork Face project was included as part of the Missoula-area BLM Resource Management Plan, one of two Montana plans found illegal in federal court last year because they were authorized by former acting BLM Director William Perry Pendley — who himself was not authorized to hold that office.
While the plans were re-signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, outside observers such as Ken Rait, the Pew Charitable Trusts’ project director for U.S. Public Lands and Rivers Conservation, warned that might still run afoul of the federal Vacancies Reform Act.
“The political winds have shifted,” Rait said of BLM management and activity. “President Trump’s ‘energy dominance’ agenda forced all local decisions through the (Washington) D.C. office. It looks like the current leadership is reviewing many of those decisions to see how they align with current administrative policy.”
While the Missoula-area BLM plan wasn’t very controversial in itself, its legal status could be a precedent for much larger BLM actions in places like Alaska, where the federal agency has massive holdings, Rait said.
In Clinton, Johnson and other BLM staff said they had no new orders or directions that might change how the Clark Fork Face or Blackfoot River projects might progress. However, a March 19 memo from Interior Principal Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis ordered all BLM staff to hold off final action on resource management plans and records of decision until they are reviewed.