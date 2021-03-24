BLM readies Garnet forest work amid agency changes

Both project areas anticipate work beginning in 2022, after a lot of public scoping and planning this year. However, the projects may also be subject to a major shift in federal administrative priorities.

The Clark Fork Face project was included as part of the Missoula-area BLM Resource Management Plan, one of two Montana plans found illegal in federal court last year because they were authorized by former acting BLM Director William Perry Pendley — who himself was not authorized to hold that office.

While the plans were re-signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, outside observers such as Ken Rait, the Pew Charitable Trusts’ project director for U.S. Public Lands and Rivers Conservation, warned that might still run afoul of the federal Vacancies Reform Act.

“The political winds have shifted,” Rait said of BLM management and activity. “President Trump’s ‘energy dominance’ agenda forced all local decisions through the (Washington) D.C. office. It looks like the current leadership is reviewing many of those decisions to see how they align with current administrative policy.”

While the Missoula-area BLM plan wasn’t very controversial in itself, its legal status could be a precedent for much larger BLM actions in places like Alaska, where the federal agency has massive holdings, Rait said.