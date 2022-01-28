 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM seeks citizen advice in Missoula and Lewistown in planning re-start

After a rocky couple of years, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is reaching out for citizen advisers for its Missoula and Lewistown office activity.

“We got to a place where we had too few people on the resource advisory councils and the nomination process wasn’t keeping up,” BLM Missoula District Manager Katie Stevens said.

“We’re trying to get a good crop of applicants, and it’s challenging to get folks seated," she added. "Nationwide, we were looking at opportunities to reduce RACs overall, and some states went to a single, statewide RAC. We might have been able to maintain a quorum if we did that. But Montana is big enough that we needed to keep a RAC on the west side, too.”

The Cow Saddle Terrace Stewardship project in the Gold Creek drainage on Wednesday morning. The project entails over 700 acres of commercial and non-commercial thinning in the Blackfoot watershed, an area initially owned by industrial timber operations and now under the management of the Bureau of Land Management.

In 2019, BLM issued resource management plans covering 163,000 acres in Missoula, Powell and Granite counties, and 651,000 acres in counties surrounding its Lewistown office. The plans would also affect 1.2 million acres of BLM-overseen energy development in north-central Montana.

The Lewistown plan drew extensive criticism in 2021 after it opened 94% of its listed Areas of Critical Ecological Concern to oil and gas leasing. Federal BLM officials also disbanded the Lewistown Resource Advisory Committee.

The Missoula office has not had an RAC seated for about five years, according to BLM spokesman David Abrams.

The plans also drew a successful lawsuit from former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who argued the BLM lacked an authorized director to issue the plans. At the time, William Perry Pendley was overseeing the agency, but had never been nominated to the job by former President Donald Trump or confirmed by Congress.

President Joe Biden nominated Bullock’s former Department of Environmental Quality Director Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the BLM, and Congress confirmed her to the post on Sept. 30, 2021.

The BLM doesn’t have as large a footprint in western Montana as its sister agency, the U.S. Forest Service, Stevens acknowledged. But it does touch some very popular landscapes, including long reaches of the Blackfoot River recreational corridor, the Gold Creek drainage northeast of Missoula, Garnet Ghost Town and lands around Butte, Dillon, Helena and Bozeman.

The council gives input on topics such as fee proposals, urban interface issues, trail system use and hazardous fuels projects, Stevens said.

“RACs are super helpful with any resource issue with different points of view,” Stevens said. Federal law requires citizen input on a variety of issues before the agency can move forward, she added.

Restarting the advisory committees met with approval from several organizations that had criticized the agency’s past moves. Montana Wild senior field director Erin Clark anticipated a competitive pool of applicants for seats on the council.

“We are delighted that these councils are going to be revitalized and community members are sought to fill the positions,” Clark said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for public input to influence how BLM properties and management move forward.”

BLM will accept nominations until Feb. 11, 2022. For more information and an application, go to on.doi.gov/3o7A1bZ or contact David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov or 406-533-7617.

BLM seeks volunteers for advisory council

The Bureau of Land Management’s Western Montana District seeks public nominations for positions on its Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

The 15-member board will include people from three categories:

* Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development, federal grazing permit holders, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicles users and commercial and developed outdoor recreation. 

* Category Two – Representatives of archaeological and historic organizations, dispersed recreation users, wild horse and burro organizations, and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.   

* Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.  

