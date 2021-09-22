BLM to conduct prescribed burns in lower Blackfoot watershed this weekend

The Bureau of Land Management's Missoula Field Office will conduct prescribed burns totaling about 140 acres in the lower Blackfoot River watershed later this week.
The three small unit burns will occur between Daigles Eddy and Thibodeau Rapids, about 15 miles northeast of Bonner. The burns are dependent on weather and fuel conditions.
"This weekend brought the moisture, about a third of an inch, we needed to be ready to burn these specific units," said Steve Hancock, fire management specialist with the Missoula field office, in a news release.
The burns could take up to two days to complete while crews work on the ground using drip torches. Some smoke could impact the Missoula area as a result.
Prescribed burns are used as a tool to reduce potential wildfire fuels of smaller vegetation, also called "ladder fuels." By removing these fuels with prescribed burns, land managers can create fuel breaks that can reduce the intensity of a wildfire as well as provide firefighters more opportunities to engage with future blazes.
Prescribed fire is also a tool to restore historic vegetative conditions and benefit wildlife. The burns create conditions that are essential for the health and restoration of large-diameter Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, and many other trees and plants, according to the release.
"As wildfire season continues in other parts of the country, conditions on Missoula field office lands have moderated," said Erin Carey, the Missoula field manager. "These prescribed burns would be intentionally ignited and managed with local resources dedicated to the effort, with the objective of creating defensible space and restoring forest health."
Pending future conditions, the Missoula field office is also planning other burns in the Blackfoot watershed this fall, ranging in size from 20 to 550 acres using both ground and helicopter resources.