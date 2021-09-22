BLM to conduct prescribed burns in lower Blackfoot watershed this weekend

The Bureau of Land Management's Missoula Field Office will conduct prescribed burns totaling about 140 acres in the lower Blackfoot River watershed later this week.

The three small unit burns will occur between Daigles Eddy and Thibodeau Rapids, about 15 miles northeast of Bonner. The burns are dependent on weather and fuel conditions.

"This weekend brought the moisture, about a third of an inch, we needed to be ready to burn these specific units," said Steve Hancock, fire management specialist with the Missoula field office, in a news release.

The burns could take up to two days to complete while crews work on the ground using drip torches. Some smoke could impact the Missoula area as a result.

Prescribed burns are used as a tool to reduce potential wildfire fuels of smaller vegetation, also called "ladder fuels." By removing these fuels with prescribed burns, land managers can create fuel breaks that can reduce the intensity of a wildfire as well as provide firefighters more opportunities to engage with future blazes.