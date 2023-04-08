The Bureau of Land Management's Missoula Field Office has scheduled two open houses for the public to learn about the agency's vision for the management of its lands in the Lower Blackfoot watershed.

The meetings are scheduled for April 11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main St.) and on April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Hellgate Lions Park (1305 Haaglund Drive). At the meetings, members of the public will also have a chance to share their perspectives on the agency's management of the land.

The BLM has acquired approximately 43,000 acres of land from The Nature Conservancy in the Lower Blackfoot Watershed between Johnsrud Park and Roundup. The land includes parts of the Twin Creek, Gold Creek and Belmont drainages, as well as Game Ridge in the Ninemile Prairie area.

Prior to The Nature Conservancy, the lands were owned by private timber companies and managed intensively for timber harvest. The BLM is now in the process of working with the public to envision management of those lands to restore ecosystem function and improve public access and recreation opportunities.

For more information, contact Assistant Missoula Field Manager Michael Albritton at 406-329-3824 or email malbritt@blm.gov.