BLM's Stone-Manning takes MT to DC

VIRGINIA CITY – Since taking the director’s post at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management last October, Tracy Stone-Manning hasn’t had too many chances to visit her longtime home state of Montana. Last week, she made time to speak at the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Literary Festival in Missoula and inspect a weed-control project in BLM’s Dillon Field District.

While meeting with weed teams around Axolotl Lake Wilderness Study Area near Virginia City, Stone-Manning also took time to discuss BLM’s grazing policies, abandoned mine clean-up, wilderness study areas, energy development, recreation management and the scope of BLM’s future mission.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

- What are you out here doing today?

So I'm out in the field looking at the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in action. Here we are at a wilderness study area on the Dillon Field District. This land is in really good shape, so they're nipping the weeds in the bud here and preventing weed infestation on a picture-perfect day — I mean, my God.

And [I'm] also hearing about [how] Dillon does remarkable work around watershed assessments. They're on top of their watershed assessments, and that makes them on top of their grazing permits and the timelines on their grazing permits. And since 2001 when they started this, they've watched the condition of the watersheds get better.

So it's really important for me to see that work on the ground to help inform things like the grazing rule that we're looking at to update. One of my big priorities is ensuring that we are managing for outcomes on the ground, managing for landscape health, managing for resilience in landscape to be able to weather — no pun intended — the climate change that is among us and on us. And I always, always learn more on the ground.

- Along the lines of what BIL money is accomplishing: There's also lots of money for public lands from the Great American Outdoors Act, lots of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. What kinds of major projects are you seeing from that huge tranche of public money coming in?

There's $900 million coming to the Department of Interior for ecosystem restoration nationwide. BLM got $28 million in fiscal year '22. In Montana, it's everything from this $30,000 weed project to a $500,000 restoration project up at Zortman-Landusky [abandoned gold mine]. That’s putting people on the ground in good-paying jobs to leave this land better off than we found it. And Zortman, that's just a great partnership with the state. The Department of Environmental Quality is in charge of that site and now we're to the place that we can go beyond reclamation and to restoration. And that kind of investment really, really matters, and is kind of once in a generation.

- Are there any other big-ticket items like Zortman-Landusky that come to mind?

In Montana that's probably the biggest, but this $30,000 is repeated around the state for getting a handle on weeds. It's hugely important to maintain the biodiversity that we have out here to make sure that we don't get a monoculture of cheatgrass.

- Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) introduced a bill last Thursday to remove protections from three wilderness study areas in Montana, two of which are on BLM lands. As agency director, what's your role when something like that happens and what's your response to that bill specifically?

When any bill comes before the Congress that affects BLM lands, we are asked for our technical take on it. And so we see the language and we make sure that it is technically accurate. And then we don't typically, until there's a hearing, say whether we support or oppose or why. We just do the technical work to make sure it's technically sound. And that's where we are with this project.

I think that Montana has a really long and important history of people working together to come up with collaborative solutions. That's just happened time and time again. I mean, Sen. [Jon] Tester's been doing that for years, like with the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act, which is before the Congress now. What I've learned as a Montanan to help inform being director of the bureau, is always when there's collaboration on the ground across multiple stakeholders, the product is better — always.

- There's usually public and stakeholder involvement in making an area a wilderness study area. How does a bill that would remove that protection compare to the process of creating a wilderness study area?

I just can't stress enough how important it is to have collaborate solutions — we just learned all about that this morning with these watershed assessments, and permittees and the county and the state and the BLM working together on these watershed assessments. That's what makes for durable conservation on the ground. And, surely, the one thing I think everyone can agree on around wilderness study areas is that many of them have been in that status for decades and the status was meant for Congress to decide one way or another. We've got to designate them into wilderness or not. So Congress probably should step up to the plate and do that work, but it has to be informed on the ground.

Some members of our delegation have tried hard over the years, and where it has come to a halt has been in the Congress. But the really good byproduct of that work is the collaboration you heard about. A bill might not pass, but people have worked together, so that they're ready to work together on other projects on the ground, which is pretty cool.

- There's been talk of a Badger-Two Medicine National Monument on the edge of the Blackfeet Reservation. The BLM made headlines recently for enacting co-management of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah with local tribes. If Badger-Two Medicine became a monument, would you consider co-management with the Blackfeet Nation?

Most of that ground is Forest Service, not BLM, but I can say, generally speaking, this administration has been abundantly clear on our commitment to our nation-to-nation [relationships] with tribes, which is why you saw what you saw in Bears Ears a few weeks ago, where I signed a cooperative agreement with five tribes that's going to figure out how to co-manage that place together. And the reason that we did it is because the tribes asked us to. Anytime that there's a potential there, our response comes to a request from tribal nations.

- The Biden administration originally pledged to stop oil and gas drilling on federal lands, but that moratorium is tied up in court. The administration recently announced plans to lease 144,000 acres of Department of Interior-managed lands, a fraction of the area originally considered. How do you balance the administration's goals with an opposing mandate to allow drilling?

In the Louisiana v. Biden case, the judge said to the Department of Interior, you've got to do this leasing. We appealed that decision. We believe we have more discretion than that. But while the appeal is going on we are nonetheless adhering to the judge and moving forward with the lease sale. I think people saw that we started with expressions of interest on over 700,000 acres of land, and then we began to put screens on what would get us to balanced, responsible development that also is fair to the taxpayer. And I think that's what you'll see in the final lease sale here in the coming days.

- There's been in recent years an explosion of outdoor recreation and land users. That can sometimes be in tension with preserving the environment. What's your perspective on that, and how do you manage that?

The good news that came out of the pandemic was that Americans fell in love again all over with our public lands. And they're not going back. We've got a responsibility to make sure that — I mean, look, we're out here in the WSA [and] we're the only ones in the trailhead. Thirty years from now that's not going to be the case. And so we have to make sure that we are planning for the future so that everyone has equitable access. It doesn't matter how big your bank account is, you still get to come to this trailhead and hike on this trail, and have an experience you want to have. And that might look a little different in the future than it does today. In some places it's permitted (Recreation managed through a permit system). Luckily in most places in Montana it's not, unless it's the Smith River. But that's coming, and we've got to get smart about it and fair about it.

That's just good planning. The planning that you heard about today around watershed assessments and health, we need to bring that kind of rigor to the boom that we're in with recreation so that people still get to play with their families, and find solace, and hunt and fish, and run around on ATVs, and everybody has space for those separate uses.

- A common theme in a lot of what you've said is getting everybody on the ground actually involved.

Government from the top doesn't work. Government is of the people, for the people, by the people, right? So, by the people, on the ground. That is what makes good governing and that's what makes for durable conservation and sustainability.

- You've been in Montana since you moved to Missoula in 1988. You've worked with the Clark Fork Coalition, for Sen. Tester, and running the state DEQ. Now you're running a sprawling federal agency for the Biden administration. Making the shift from working in Montana to inside the D.C. beltway, how's that transition been professionally and personally?

I had a great place to build a foundational understanding of how governing should work, and I had incredible teachers in Sen. Tester and Gov. [Steve] Bullock where I learned you have to bring people together to find common ground, and that is what makes good governing and durable solutions. So I learned from the best, and I also learned in a place where people still put their differences aside. We’re Montanans still, even in our really, really really political times. Montanans still will roll up their sleeves and come to the table and put their differences aside and work together. And I learned over three decades from people doing that, and that's what I'm bringing to D.C. everyday. It's quite an honor to bring that sort of Montana ethic to the work.

On the personal side, the work is kind of all in, so it doesn't matter where I am. Looking out my window at Ponderosa pine is way better than looking out my window at sidewalks. But, the work is all in, and there are still pockets of places where you can get outside pretty quickly in the D.C. area. Rock Creek Park is beautiful, it's three blocks from where I live, and so having a trail under my feet on the weekends helps ground me.

- How do you split your time between D.C. and being in the West where BLM-managed lands are?

I'm traveling at least two weeks out of the month, especially in this season when getting around is really easy. There's less of that in the winter. I try to split it 50-50. It's not always that way, sometimes it's more 60-40 or 70-30. But 97% of our employees are in the West, here, doing good work. And so that's why I need to keep getting back, so I can learn the lessons from individual places and try to imbue them across the bureau, and also let folks in D.C. know what's happening out here on the ground.

