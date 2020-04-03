Blood donors return in force after cancellations

Jean Larmon, a first-time donor, said Friday she was happy to contribute.

"There's stuff you can do from home, but it's nice to feel a little more active," Larmon said. "I have a lot of family in the medical world who are in the middle of this right now, so being able to do more is nice. … And because I am lower risk and I have been isolating, I feel pretty comfortable coming here and then going back to my house."

The Red Cross' next blood drive at the mall is scheduled for Wednesday, and Harris said while the next few weeks have been booked out for appointments, donations still need to happen in the following weeks and months.

"The community has really stepped up to help during this time," Harris said. "But blood donations are going to be needed for the next few months with no end in sight to the coronavirus.

"We just need to make sure we collect enough blood needed for hospitals," she said.

Each donation collected in Montana is sent to Great Falls for testing, then distributed to Montana hospitals and, if needed, hospitals in other parts of the country.

Appointments can be made at Redcrossblood.org.

