Blue Cross Blue Shield issued $50,000 grant to new child mentorship program in Missoula

Children involved in the program will be among the most impacted and involved in the child welfare system and justice system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula is the first community in the state to host the Friends of the Children program, which will partner largely with children and families at Lowell Elementary in its early stages.

“It’s an impact on my school and beyond because we get to start the kids in the program and then we know that it carries through with them all the way through high school,” Frank said. “The thing I love about this program is it’s two-generation and that’s our approach as well — you can’t help a kid if you aren’t helping their family.”

Through the program, trained, paid professional mentors are paired with children between the ages of 4-6 and not only support them, but their families as well. Groves is still in the process of hiring an executive director, as well as other support staff such as a program leader and operations manager. After that, they will move to bringing on the “friends,” who are hired through a four-tiered interview process.

Once the entire team is assembled they will begin working with their first cohort of 16 students. For at least the first three years of the program, Friends of the Children plans to enroll a cohort of 16 children annually.