Board approves funding to help create new east/west bike connection in central Missoula

Anyone who's tried to ride a bike east to west across central Missoula, from the university to Fort Missoula or vice versa, knows it's fairly difficult and unsafe in many spots.

Now, the city is one step closer to having one more connector route. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board recently approved $305,000 in Tax Increment Financing to pay for improvements to the Kent Avenue Neighborhood Greenway.

Essentially, the money will go to pay for infrastructure construction costs to build traffic calming features near Tremper's Kent Plaza. A new speed bump, a new roundabout, sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, rapid flashing beacons and signage will help pedestrians and bicyclists get from Regent Street to the west side of Russell Street.

"Since Tremper’s Kent Plaza has been completed, traffic has increased on Kent between Brooks and Russell Streets, creating confusion and unsafe conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists," explained Annette Marchesseault, a project manager for the agency. "The city has received numerous requests for safety improvements in this area, particularly at the Kent Avenue/Oxford Street intersection."

The new roundabout will be at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Oxford Street near the U.S. Post Office. The new pedestrian and bike crossing infrastructure, including the flashing lights, will be at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Russell Street.

Aaron Wilson, the city's infrastructure and mobility planning manager, showed the board a few maps to illustrate how hard it is to get east to west, or vice versa, across Missoula on a bike.

"For any of you who do bike, the Brooks/Russell/South Avenue intersection is not a great place to bike even though we do have bike lanes," he said.

The only quick east-to-west routes in all of Missoula are the Milwaukee Trail bike path, Third Street and 39th Street, none of which are near the part of Missoula where the new greenway is being constructed.

"The vision of this greenway is a complete east/west connection from Fort Missoula and Big Sky High School all the way to the University of Montana," Wilson explained.

It will be a "low stress route" for all ages and abilities, he said, because people will have safe crossings at busy streets and intersections. Most of the route is on neighborhood streets, and the new Montana Rail Link Park is a big part of that connection.

"This is a huge connection for this neighborhood," he said.

All the new businesses at Tremper's Kent Plaza, including a new Thai restaurant, a new brewery, an eye doctor, a beauty salon and an ax-throwing facility, are attracting lots of visitors. The greenway will increase safety and provide more access to those businesses, Wilson explained.

"Within the context of the transportation system, these sections might seem like a small amount but it's really a key barrier we're addressing with this project," he said.

The method of improving small-but-difficult sections on existing connections is a comparatively low-cost way of increasing mobility he said, considering the city doesn't have to pay for all-new infrastructure like roads or bike paths.

"This isn't just a traffic-calming project for the Tremper's development, it's part of a larger connection," he said. "We are looking at other funding for Bancroft and Higgins and then we'll have an east/west route that connects in the middle of Missoula where we currently have no east/west connection. So it's a small amount of money but really big connectivity created with these projects."

Ruth Reineking, a member of the board, said she appreciates the project. The board voted unanimously to approve the funding, which comes out of Urban Renewal District III.

"That block through Tremper's is kind of a nightmare for pedestrians and cyclists," she told Wilson. "I appreciate you are tying this into all the other strategies for multi-modal transportation."

Tasha Jones, another member of the board, said that concerns about traffic in the area are very concrete.

"There have been 19 reported accidents in this exact vicinity in the five years between 2015 and 2019 and that is before we are drawing more traffic into the area because of the great space and the excellent businesses that now occupy that space," she said. "This isn't just a concept that there might be a problem. There is a problem that exists by virtue of the data that's been collected."

At a separate recent meeting this spring, the agency's board also approved $10,680 in Tax Increment Financing to help a private developer clean up a site at 1417 S. 2nd St. W.

Developer John Bateman is removing a vacant, dilapidated structure on the site and is building a new duplex as a rental property, according to Marchesseault. Taxes on the old structure are $1,038 a year and the new duplex will generate about $4,200 per year in property taxes.

"This project is expected to have a positive impact on the adjacent neighborhood," Marchesseault told the board. "It will replace a derelict property with two attractive, much-needed housing units. This project is an example of 'smart' urban redevelopment."

That's because, she said, the new duplex will be located in an existing residential area on a previously developed site that already is served by all necessary utilities.

The board voted unanimously to approve the funding.

