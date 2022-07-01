Board approves no-access strip removal in East Missoula

The Missoula County Commissioners voted to remove a controversial no-access strip in East Missoula on Thursday.

The one-foot no-access strip, located on the southern portion of the Water’s Edge Subdivision, originally went into place without the county’s authorization.

Now a nearby property owner, Chad Randash, wants the strip taken out. Although no subdivision has been proposed yet, removing the no-access strip makes it possible for Randash to build a subdivision on his property.

That possibility riled up numerous East Missoula community members, who turned out to give public comment Thursday.

“This development does not fit,” insisted East Missoula resident Lisa Thomas. “I don’t think all the ducks are in a row."

Her neighbors also worried about the area getting annexed into the city of Missoula, and the possibility that another access to the potential subdivision would be created through Canyon View Park.

“We have cultivated our relationship with the county government for years,” said community member Lee Bridges in a comment against annexation. “Please don’t forego your commitment to this community."

Another East Missoulian, Linda Ensign, spoke out against the potential for another access point to be built through Canyon View Park.

“I will fight it from beginning to end,” Ensign promised. “I don’t see what the citizens of East Missoula get out of having their park destroyed by putting an access through and putting 500 to 700 cars along a road that is 50 feet wide.”

County staff and a representative for the developer stressed it’s still too early to discuss the particulars of a subdivision, annexation or an extra access point.

“Can I just clarify that there isn’t a proposed subdivision at all yet?” said Community and Planning Services Assistant Director Karen Hughes.

Even in this early stage, however, attorneys for the developer and the Water’s Edge Subdivision Homeowners’ Association came to an agreement putting some parameters on development possibilities at the site.

The developer agreed to grant covenants to the HOA that put sideboards on the development, including its allowed density.

The attorneys for each side also agreed to lift the no-access strip for a period of five years and only keep it lifted in perpetuity if a preliminary plat were to go into place within that five-year period.

Additionally, if the no-access strip remains lifted, the county agreed to facilitate and/or entertain a petition to abandon some of the right-of-way on Waterside Drive in order to guarantee the roadway isn’t expanded as part of the development.

Given the outstanding issues surrounding the removal of the no-access strip and what it could mean for the community, County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier emphasized “the need for continuing dialogue as all of this moves forward.”

“Hopefully what’s going to be created at the end of the day is not just something that’s tolerable but something that is actually a benefit and an asset to the community,” he said.

“Development can and will occur,” Strohmaier assured the public commenters gathered in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula County Courthouse Thursday. “The question is how do we mitigate impacts in a way that actually improves and doesn’t degrade East Missoula and take away values that folks care about. This is all a matter of balancing competing interests.”

“This is a wonderful lesson in development and community and we really hope we can move forward in a positive way that serves the community,” added Board Chair Juanita Vero.

Although the motion was unanimously approved and went into effect immediately, county staff explained the commissioners will concretize the resolution with a vote at an upcoming administrative public meeting.

