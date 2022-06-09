Board forwards Clearwater Junction housing proposal to county

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board on Tuesday recommended a major subdivision to the Missoula County commissioners, but conditions tacked onto the proposal threaten to stymie the development.

If approved, the development would displace mobile homes currently residing on the property.

Developer John Richards, represented by engineers IMEG Corporation, requested approval for Clearwater Meadows Ranch, a 20-lot residential subdivision on approximately 200 acres 1 mile west of Clearwater Junction.

In order to expand the riparian area around Blanchard Creek, which runs through the property, the board made a condition to condense Lot 20 into Lot 19.

“After speaking with the developer, I can’t say for 100% certainty, but I would say that’s a strong possibility that that would prevent this from moving forward,” said Joe Dehnert, the representative for the developer, at the Planning Board meeting Tuesday.

Attorney Thomas Orr said the change to the plans for Lot 20 could represent a loss of $2.5 million to the developer.

Members of the board felt the benefits to wildlife outweigh the financial implications of changing the developer’s plans.

“I think there’s been enough comments from enough organizations that seem to be very consistent with the need for the increase in size of the riparian buffer,” said Board Member Rick Hall.

Some on the board brought up the possibility of seeking a middle ground that could allow for moderate expansion of the riparian area, but the board ultimately voted unanimously to accept the conditions as proposed by county staff.

Additional conditions of approval for the subdivision include requirements for bear-resistant trash receptacles, showing the floodplain on the final plat and making 25% slope areas no-build zones to allow for wildlife movement.

The recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners also includes a variance allowing the developer to avoid building sidewalks along the internal roads in the development.

Missoula County Senior Planner Tim Worley explained the isolated location of the project and the difficulty of engineering roads on the challenging topography located there made it reasonable to forego the sidewalk requirement normally stipulated for major subdivisions with six or more lots.

Planning Board Member Tung Pham said he would’ve liked to have seen higher density for the project, but the Seeley Lake Regional Plan requires one home per 10 acres. The density of Clearwater Meadows Ranch is one home per 9.96 acres.

Planning Board Member Josh Schroeder explored the possibility of using Clearwater Meadow Ranch as workforce housing for the nearby population. Dehnert said the developer doesn’t have a target population in mind to occupy the development, but Clearwater Meadow Ranch would benefit the local housing market by increasing inventory.

“In this case we have a chance to proactively plan and provide for logical growth while simultaneously preserving rural character,” Dehnert said.

