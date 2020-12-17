Board OKs new shelter, chastises opponents

“I do want to make sure you understand I’m not against helping the homeless,” Bahm said.

She said the people living in encampments such as the one near the Reserve Street bridge are not homeless, but transient,s and that isn’t a population the community should be helping.

“Everybody's a check away from being homelessness anymore, those are the people I feel we should be helping, people who have a mental issue or things like that,” Bahm said. "I’m just really concerned about what type of people are going to be living there."

The people Bahm listed as needing help are exactly the people TSOS will be helping, Seat said. There are people onsite who have full-time jobs at minimum wage. But they can’t get housing when a person needs three times the rent to qualify, she said.

After Bahm, several people spoke in support of the TSOS. Several voiced the importance of caring for those who have the least at a time when the need for such help is rising. One of the last people to voice support was Michael Workman.

“I want to just talk a little bit briefly about my dad,” Workman said. “He is an extremely hard-working individual and I have to say I’m extremely frustrated that I even have to say that to justify what I’m about to tell you.”