Bob Campbell, Missoula Ward 5 candidate, says government accountability, fiscal responsibility key

Running a campaign based on government accountability and fiscal responsibility, Bob Campbell wants to be a voice on city council for those issues in Ward 5.
Campbell, 53, spent time in Gallatin County as a land use planner in the 1990s before coming to Missoula.
Since his move to the Garden City in 1999, he has been in law enforcement and is now a sergeant in the patrol division of the Missoula Police Department.
"My land use planning background, I have experience in subdivision review, floodplain management, growth policies, zoning ordinances ... and then I look at my law enforcement experience and bring that all together and be a benefit to the people of Missoula," Campbell said.
Campbell is advocating for a change in how tax increment financing funds are used. They have been used as corporate handouts, he said. He brought up one such situation around Southgate Mall, where road improvements were added in the area, totaling around $6.9 million.
The ownership group of the mall filed for bankruptcy in the spring.
Campbell said he is not an "abolish TIF" person and that it is a tool in the tool box Missoula should have.
"On council, I'd certainly be prudent with our use of TIF and (those looking to use TIF are) gonna have to pass a number of tests as far as demonstrating true blight and a true need for government to come in and remediate a particular area," Campbell said. "I think that was what TIF was generated for and not, you know, a piggy bank for multinational corporations."
Campbell is also critical of other government spending, bringing up that Missoula owns a motel, tree nursery, a composting area and now — referring to Marshall Mountain — a ski area.
"It seems to me, generally speaking, every year the controlling faction of our city council and mayor find new and creative ways to spend our money," Campbell said. "I think controlling members of council seem to forget that it is our money, it's not their money."
Homelessness is also part of his campaign pitch. He supports the mobile crisis units that were implemented and he has seen them work firsthand as a member of law enforcement. He called the city's plan to end homelessness a failure and said Missoula is trying to play "catch-up."
Campbell is a strong advocate for mental health and addiction treatment and said he would be supportive of funding efforts in that direction.
Specifically, he referred to the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment Fund, which was created during the last legislative session. If elected, he would push to create a board to oversee distribution of funds Missoula could get.
"I don't think throwing more money at shelters in town solves the problem," Campbell said. "I think we've gone down that road. There's some things about the temporary safe outdoor shelter ... there are things that I do like. I like its organization, I like (that) it's staffed, but even that's not a long-term solution."
On housing, Campbell said he thinks city zoning ordinances need to be revisited and aligned with Missoula's stated growth policy. He would like to see developers and other stakeholders involved in the process as well.
Faster turnaround times on development is something he'd push for.
"Developers need predictability in the process," Campbell said. "They don't have it now."
Campbell is running against Stacie Anderson, who is running for a second term on council and was recently endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
