Bob Campbell, Missoula Ward 5 candidate, says government accountability, fiscal responsibility key

Running a campaign based on government accountability and fiscal responsibility, Bob Campbell wants to be a voice on city council for those issues in Ward 5.

Campbell, 53, spent time in Gallatin County as a land use planner in the 1990s before coming to Missoula.

Since his move to the Garden City in 1999, he has been in law enforcement and is now a sergeant in the patrol division of the Missoula Police Department.

"My land use planning background, I have experience in subdivision review, floodplain management, growth policies, zoning ordinances ... and then I look at my law enforcement experience and bring that all together and be a benefit to the people of Missoula," Campbell said.

Campbell is advocating for a change in how tax increment financing funds are used. They have been used as corporate handouts, he said. He brought up one such situation around Southgate Mall, where road improvements were added in the area, totaling around $6.9 million.

The ownership group of the mall filed for bankruptcy in the spring.

Campbell said he is not an "abolish TIF" person and that it is a tool in the tool box Missoula should have.