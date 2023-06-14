The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is launching into its busiest summer ever under the leadership of new Executive Director Cliff Kipp.

He succeeded Bill Hodge, who led the organization since 2019. Although Kipp doesn’t anticipate implementing many changes right off the bat, he is committed to decolonizing the foundation’s approach to integrating people into the outdoors.

“I think we owe it to ourselves to consider the messaging around wilderness,” Kipp said, “whether it’s wilderness stewardship or wilderness recreation or something like that. Which of those messages are rooted in some colonial mindset and how might we reconsider those?”

The foundation focuses on the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, which sprawls along both sides of the Continental Divide south from Glacier National Park to Clearwater Junction and Ovando. The Bob, as its advocates call it, and the rest of Montana by extension present an enticing outdoor opportunity for many. But, Kipp pointed out, racial demographics and various other factors discourage some in the broader community from getting involved in the foundation and the land it serves. Improving inclusivity, therefore, is a top priority for Kipp.

“I think doing it the right way," he said, "it's a delicate recipe."

A key component of this approach includes partnership with the Indigenous stewards of the wilderness who have safeguarded natural spaces since time immemorial.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to their stewardship for millennia,” Kipp said. He stressed his desire to honor that legacy and collaborate with present-day Tribal conservationists.

In order to carry out that approach, Kipp said his first order of business is simply listening. Fortunately, the solitude and serenity of the 1.5 million-acre wilderness complex provide ample opportunity to do just that.

Kipp also brings two decades of wilderness stewardship experience to his role as executive director, gathered from serving with the Montana Conservation Corps. Kipp served on the foundation's board for five years from 2005 to 2010 as well.

For him, the opportunity to provide some people’s first interactions with stewardship work is one of the most rewarding components of his job, both with the MCC and now with the Foundation.

“We get to open some of those doors,” he said. “That really is inspiring.”

The foundation, which carries out all manner of stewardship trips throughout the summer, offers a unique way of connecting with nature.

“I think when you’re swinging a tool or improving a place," he said, "you have a little different sense of ownership."

But the increase in volunteerism corresponds with a major uptick in use, and Kipp is cognizant of his need to balance the benefits of growing interest in the wilderness complex.

River recreation, angling, hunting, picnicking, day hiking and backpacking are all on the rise in the Bob. Kipp’s foundation works with the U.S. Forest Service to carefully manage all of those activities.

“Part of our role in supporting the Forest Service is to mitigate the negative elements of those impacts,” he said.

That includes activities like solitude monitoring, weed management, citizen science and, of course, swinging Pulaskis. It’s a complex set of operations Kipp said he’s excited to learn about moving forward. Along the way, he hopes he can impart some appreciation for this particular natural space, with its completely non-mechanized approach to the outdoors. All tools and equipment that doesn't come in on someone's back does so on the back of a horse.

“It’s cool to help be custodians of that way of life,” said Kipp. “We can exist at 3 mph and that’s fast enough.”