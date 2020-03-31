Bob Weir, Jerry Johnson hot springs closed; bathers risk $5K fine

Both Bob Weir and Jerry Johnson Hot Springs have been closed to would-be bathers.
Both natural springs lie within the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest,which, like other public lands, has closed recreation sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Cindy Farr, Incident Commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 response team, warned Missoulians during her Tuesday afternoon briefing that “if you decide you want to violate these closures, that could come with a $5,000 fine, so my recommendation would be that if you plan to do some recreating in a National Forest area, just go to their website ahead of time or call the Forest Service ranger station” to ask if they have closures in place before making the trip.
Lolo, Bitterroot, Flathead and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests have also announced closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally speaking, campgrounds, developed recreation sites and toilet facilities have been closed, but trails remain open. The Forest Service also advises against high-risk activities, as search-and-rescue operations may be limited by the pandemic. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/covid19-updates for more information.
As of early afternoon Tuesday, there were 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missoula County. Also in her Tuesday briefing, Farr said that two healthcare workers had tested positive for the virus — not one, as was initially reported Monday. She said they were at two separate facilities.
“In each case, the healthcare workers were isolated, close contacts have been identified by us and quarantined, and our nurses are checking on them daily.” She said there was no evidence that the workers had contracted the virus from a patient, and that health officials did not believe there was a risk to the public or patient care.
