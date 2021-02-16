Bodies of two Missoula County men recovered from Marias River

The bodies of two Missoula County men were recovered Tuesday, more than a week after they were first reported missing near the Marias River in northern Montana, according to the Toole County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men were reported missing on Feb. 8 and thought to be under the ice of the Marias River. The Toole County Sheriff’s Office opened up the ice Tuesday where the men were thought to be. Two divers entered the water, found the bodies and brought them to the surface, according to a news release.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Toole County Search & Rescue, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks all assisted in the recovery of the bodies.

The bodies of the two men will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab by the Toole County Coroner, according to the news release.

Investigators reported the men were camping and left to visit people on the south side of the Marias River, but did not return. A third person followed the men’s tracks and found they ended in open water on the Marias River. Severe weather conditions in the area hampered efforts for responders to safely make any immediate recovery, according to the news release.

