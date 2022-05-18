Body found in Clark Fork River in Mineral County

A body was found Tuesday afternoon near the bank of the Clark Fork River in Superior.

Around 1:18 p.m., Mineral County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a person in the river near River Bend Road, according to a Wednesday press release from the sheriff's office.

Recovery efforts started immediately. Mineral County Sheriff's detectives are working with Missoula County Search and Rescue.

At this time, the body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification, the press release said.

This is an active investigation.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

