Body found in Eureka, investigated as homicide

Lincoln County officials responded to a dead body south of Eureka on Tuesday evening.

The call came in to dispatch around 6:24 p.m., a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office release stated. A dead man was found near Thirsty Lake Road. 

When deputies got there, they found several gunshot wounds on the victim's body.

An investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to identify possible suspects, according to the release. 

