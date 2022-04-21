Body found in Old Sawmill District area in Missoula

A dead body was found on the side of the Milwaukee Trail in Missoula on Thursday morning.
Missoula police officers responded to a call from a passerby just after 8 a.m. who reported a person off the trail who appeared to be dead behind the Poly Square and Dog and Bicycle Bakery area, according to a Missoula Police Department Facebook post.
The trail was cleared and opened back up for use by mid-morning.
There is no threat to the public and foul play is not suspected, the post said.
This story will be updated.