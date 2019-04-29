The discovery of a dead body about 11 a.m. Monday on Brooks Street has sparked an investigation to determine when the death occurred and who the person is.
The body, whose gender was not released, was discovered by someone working near a dumpster on the First Interstate Bank property in the 3500 block of Brooks. A bank official declined to comment.
Based on the condition, the body appears to have been there for some time, said Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh.
Welsh said there was no obvious cause of death. Missoula police and the deputy county coroner are working to identify the remains.
This story will be updated.