Body found on 1200 block of West Broadway in Missoula

Missoula police responded to the report of a man’s body on the lawn of a business on the 1200 block of West Broadway about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officials determined the 38-year-old man was dead, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department.

Emergency medical services also responded to the scene.

Two customers arrived at the business, saw the body and reported it to an employee who called 911, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

Detectives were called to the scene, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the release said. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

The man’s identity will be released at the discretion of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office coroner.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Mick McCarthy at 406-552-6643.

