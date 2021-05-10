Body found Saturday morning in Clark Fork River in Missoula

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a body on Saturday morning in the Clark Fork River adjacent to the 1100 block of West Broadway Street.

When officers arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m., they found a 52-year-old woman’s body submerged in about 5 feet of water off the north shoreline, a Monday press release from the Missoula Police Department said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers pulled the body out of the water and attempted CPR until the Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Emergency Services arrived on scene, the release said. Efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced deceased.

“Many people are affected by an incident such as this, and our condolences go out to family and friends of the deceased,” Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said. “We also acknowledge the effort made by the officers involved, and the other first responders who attempted to bring this person back to life.”

Officials are investigating the cause of death. An identity will be released at the discretion of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Coroner, the release said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Bob Franke at 406-552-6707.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.