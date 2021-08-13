Body of missing kayaker on Flathead Lake recovered

A kayaker who apparently drowned in Flathead Lake on Aug. 10 has been identified as Nicholas Lockwood, 29, of Somers.

Divers had been searching for Lockwood since he was reported missing on Aug. 10, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. His body was recovered Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is believed the cause of death is drowning and the deceased has been sent to the Montana State Forensic Lab for further investigation," Bell said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found Lockwood was with another kayaker near West Shore State Park south of Lakeside when they encountered rough water, causing both Lockwood and the other kayaker to flip and enter the water.

"Neither kayaker was wearing a life preserver," Bell wrote. "The other kayaker was rescued by bystanders after the kayaker tried to rescue Lockwood."

"The Lake County Sheriff's Office wishes to extend our gratitude to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this search and our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Lockwood," Bell concluded.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.