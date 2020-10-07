Body of missing man found near Marias Pass

Authorities on Tuesday located the body of a man missing since Sept. 20 in northwest Montana, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Byron Crow's body was located Tuesday by U.S. Forest Service personnel in a wooded area a few miles from Marias Pass, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning. He was 52.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the Glacier County Sheriff's Office and the Forest Service had all been a part of the search that began in late September.

Crow's cause of death was not released.

Crow's vehicle had been located on Sept. 20 at the Summit parking lot at Marias Pass. Authorities believed he had entered the Great Bear Wilderness.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.