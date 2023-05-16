The body of a missing Missoula man was discovered near Rock Creek Lodge over the weekend.

A decomposed body was found by someone in the area about a mile east of the lodge on Saturday around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department.

The body was brought to the state crime lab for examination. According to Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen, the deceased is Terry L. Stahl Sr., 67.

Stahl was reported missing by family in March and was last seen in the Rock Creek area in February.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Stahl," the release stated. Detectives determined Stahl was last seen near the lodge, but he was seen beforehand near the Poverello Center on West Broadway, police spokesperson Whitney Bennett said.

Stahl was one of three people that disappeared from Missoula this spring. Nefatartee Bartell, 26, vanished from the Gold Creek area in February. Human remains and clothing found on May 4 in Gold Creek are suspected to be Bartell's.

Joseph Thompson, who was 18, was last seen on April 11 in the vicinity of Southside Road. His body was pulled from the Clark Fork River in Mineral County the same week the Gold Creek remains were discovered.