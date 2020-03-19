Boil order issued for Westview Mobile Home Park

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday issued a boil order for Westview Mobile Home Park after a broken water main was repaired.
Residents were without water Tuesday night and into Wednesday evening after kids in the neighborhood threw a concrete block through the cover and broke the water main, a Westview maintenance worker said Wednesday. Several residents had to go buy water elsewhere, while others hauled in water to help their neighbors flush their toilets and stock up on drinking water.
The order, issued Wednesday, states the March 17 water main break may have caused a possible pressure loss in the system, which can allow contaminants in the water supply.
"At this point it's just taking caution and with an abundance of public health priorities right now, we issued the order to extend public health," said Libby Henrikson, revised total coliform rule manager at DEQ told the Missoulian on Thursday.
The order is in effect until the water tests are satisfactory, Henrikson said.
"That can be a couple days or a week," Henrikson said.
A Culligan water truck had been set up at Westview Park on Wednesday night to provide residents with potable water.
The until-further-notice status of the boil order is at odds with an informal boil order distributed to Westview residents on Wednesday evening. The source of the informal order was unclear, but it told residents to boil only for seven days — not in line with the official mandate from the DEQ. Henrikson said distribution of the state agency's order to residents is the duty of the DEQ's contact for the property.
"A person will go door-to-door and make sure people are aware of the requirements," Henrikson said. "They may post it or give one to every single person if they can."
Calls to Westview Mobile Home Park's administrative offices were not answered Thursday morning.
This story will be updated.