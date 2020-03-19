Boil order issued for Westview Mobile Home Park

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday issued a boil order for Westview Mobile Home Park after a broken water main was repaired.

Residents were without water Tuesday night and into Wednesday evening after kids in the neighborhood threw a concrete block through the cover and broke the water main, a Westview maintenance worker said Wednesday. Several residents had to go buy water elsewhere, while others hauled in water to help their neighbors flush their toilets and stock up on drinking water.

The order, issued Wednesday, states the March 17 water main break may have caused a possible pressure loss in the system, which can allow contaminants in the water supply.

"At this point it's just taking caution and with an abundance of public health priorities right now, we issued the order to extend public health," said Libby Henrikson, revised total coliform rule manager at DEQ told the Missoulian on Thursday.

The order is in effect until the water tests are satisfactory, Henrikson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"That can be a couple days or a week," Henrikson said.