Missoula author Beth Judy kicks off 2019 programs in Heritage Hall at Fort Missoula on Sunday by sharing stories from her book “Bold Women in Montana History.”
The bold subjects include the likes of Blackfeet warrior Running Eagle, African-American homesteader and Army cook Annie Morgan; pioneer Congresswoman and peace advocate Jeannette Rankin, actress Myrna Loy, rodeo stars Alice and Marge Greenough, and Blackfeet tribal elder and activist Eloise Cobell.
The program begins at 2 p.m. It's presented by Northern Rockies Heritage Center in conjunction with Humanities Montana at no charge to the public. Heritage Hall is the red-roofed yellow former military gymnasium at 20 Fort Missoula Rd., next to the old parade grounds.