Bond set at $10k for man who allegedly robbed Stockman Bank

A Missoula man made his first appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of robbing the West Broadway Street branch of Stockman Bank on Tuesday.
Charles Weber, 36, has been charged with one count of robbery, a felony.
Missoula police responded to a report of a man entering the bank about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, asking for cash and then leaving in a car, charging documents said. When officers arrived, they spoke with a security guard who was able to give police a partial license plate number. The plate number and vehicle description were close matches to the car owned by Weber.
Officers also spoke with a bank teller who told them the suspect, later identified by officials as Weber, had approached the teller’s workstation, stared at the teller for several seconds and then requested $2,000 in cash, charging documents said. When asked if the suspect was a client of the bank’s, he glared at the teller and said nothing.
The teller handed Weber the money, and he got in his car and drove away, charging documents said. The teller said he felt intimidated by Weber’s demeanor and thought Weber may have hurt him if he declined to give him the cash. The teller wasn’t sure if Weber had a weapon, he added. Another bank teller corroborated the first teller’s story.
Deputies with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office located Weber a few hours later at a motel on Highway 93 North.
When he was being transported to jail, Weber allegedly said “I made the grand decision to rob a bank today,” according to charging documents. He added he did not have any weapons and stated, “All I did was tell them to give me money.”
He was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility. The state requested bail be set at $10,000. The public defender’s office noted Weber's lack of criminal history and requested he be released on his own recognizance.
Bail was set at $10,000. Weber was ordered to not enter any Stockman Bank branch.
His next court date is set for June 21.