Bond set at $250K for Missoula man accused of intimidating, kidnapping acquaintance

Bail was set at $250,000 for a Missoula man accused of intimidating and kidnapping an acquaintance who allegedly owes him money.
Kennett C. Standingrock, 26, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and intimidation including physical harm or confinement — all felonies.
On Friday, Missoula police responded to a report of a robbery. They met the victim near a bank on Dearborn Avenue in Missoula, where the victim reported he owed Standingrock a sum of money.
He said Standingrock showed up at the victim’s home inquiring about when he would be paid. When Standingrock arrived, he shoved his skateboard under the door handle to prevent the victim from leaving, charging documents said.
Standingrock allegedly hit and intimidated the victim multiple times, then took the victim's mobile device and went through his car.
Standingrock and the victim eventually got into the victim’s car and went to a third party’s residence. Before Standingrock went into the house, he rolled up all the windows and activated the car’s alarm so the victim could not escape.
The victim told officials he saw a landscape company working across the street and was considering jumping out and asking for help but decided not to in order to protect their safety.
Standingrock then returned to the car with the third party. Standingrock and the third individual made the victim write them a note making it look like he was agreeing to rent out his car to Standingrock for $400 a week so the victim couldn’t claim it was stolen, according to court documents. The victim told officers Standingrock then loaded a firearm and put the barrel into the victim’s mouth while threatening the victim about contacting police.
Standingrock proceeded to drop the victim off, but took his cell phone and kept his car as a “tax” on the money the victim allegedly owes him.
Police found the car Standingrock was driving and arrested him.
When officers interviewed the third person Standingrock met with during the incident, he reported Standingrock was at his house on Friday, charging documents said.
He further explained the two were together with the victim in the victim’s car, where Standingrock was “waving a gun around angrily while the three men were driving around,” saying it was clear Standingrock was angry with the victim.
Later in the investigation, officers found the victim’s phones and a firearm matching the description provided by the victim.
The state asked for a $500,000 bail for community safety concerns as well as to protect the victim’s well being, noting Standingrock’s numerous criminal convictions over the years. Defense asked he be released on his own recognizance.