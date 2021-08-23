Bond set at $250K for Missoula man accused of intimidating, kidnapping acquaintance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Standingrock then returned to the car with the third party. Standingrock and the third individual made the victim write them a note making it look like he was agreeing to rent out his car to Standingrock for $400 a week so the victim couldn’t claim it was stolen, according to court documents. The victim told officers Standingrock then loaded a firearm and put the barrel into the victim’s mouth while threatening the victim about contacting police.

Standingrock proceeded to drop the victim off, but took his cell phone and kept his car as a “tax” on the money the victim allegedly owes him.

Police found the car Standingrock was driving and arrested him.

When officers interviewed the third person Standingrock met with during the incident, he reported Standingrock was at his house on Friday, charging documents said.

He further explained the two were together with the victim in the victim’s car, where Standingrock was “waving a gun around angrily while the three men were driving around,” saying it was clear Standingrock was angry with the victim.

Later in the investigation, officers found the victim’s phones and a firearm matching the description provided by the victim.