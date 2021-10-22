Bond set at $25K for Helena man accused of trying to meet teen girl in Missoula

A Helena man has been charged in Missoula with child sex abuse after allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Jerrad J. Zitnik, 44, from Helena, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a felony.

Starting on June 28, law enforcement agents started receiving online messages from Whisper, an anonymous messaging app, from an account named “BigGuy,” later determined to be operated by Zitnik. The account set up by authorities was the profile of a fictitious 13-year-old girl, according to charging documents.

The fake profile had posted about finding out she was pregnant. Zitnik responded, asking how old she was. The girl responded she was 13.

In their communications, Zitnik sent several sexual messages to the girl, including asking her about sex toys, requesting photos of her undergarments and asking if she wanted him to perform sexual acts on her, charging documents said.

On Oct. 15, Zitnik told the girl he was coming to visit her. The next day, he asked if she was a freshman or in the eighth grade. He made further sexual comments. The two then arranged to meet in Missoula on Thursday and Zitnik asked the girl about her favorite sexual positions.