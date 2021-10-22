Bond set at $25K for Helena man accused of trying to meet teen girl in Missoula

A Helena man has been charged in Missoula with child sex abuse after allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.
Jerrad J. Zitnik, 44, from Helena, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a felony.
Starting on June 28, law enforcement agents started receiving online messages from Whisper, an anonymous messaging app, from an account named “BigGuy,” later determined to be operated by Zitnik. The account set up by authorities was the profile of a fictitious 13-year-old girl, according to charging documents.
The fake profile had posted about finding out she was pregnant. Zitnik responded, asking how old she was. The girl responded she was 13.
In their communications, Zitnik sent several sexual messages to the girl, including asking her about sex toys, requesting photos of her undergarments and asking if she wanted him to perform sexual acts on her, charging documents said.
On Oct. 15, Zitnik told the girl he was coming to visit her. The next day, he asked if she was a freshman or in the eighth grade. He made further sexual comments. The two then arranged to meet in Missoula on Thursday and Zitnik asked the girl about her favorite sexual positions.
On Thursday afternoon, Zitnik sent the girl updates about how far away he was. At 3 p.m., law enforcement watched a car circle the perimeter of the parking lot where the girl and Zitnik had agreed to meet. He was the only person in the vehicle.
Zitnik admitted to officials he had been talking with the girl, but said he was “baited.” He stated he had started to change his mind about engaging in sexual conduct with the girl on the drive over and earlier in the week, charging documents said. He claimed he was just planning to meet her briefly after leaving work and driving to Missoula from Helena.
Zitnik was booked into the Missoula jail Thursday evening.
At his initial appearance on Friday, state prosecution requested a $100,000 bail. The public defender’s office asked that he be released on his own recognizance.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Judge Alex Beal imposed a bond of $25,000. Zitnik was ordered to have no contact with minors and to stay off dating sites.
His arraignment is set for Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.