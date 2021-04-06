Bond set at $25K for man charged with strangulation

A Stevensville man made his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Joshua Jaidyn Quijada, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner, as well as three misdemeanors — criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, criminal mischief, and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

Quijada is held at the Missoula County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. His conditions of release include an extension of a 72-hour no-contact order with the victim and witnesses, including texts and phone calls, no alcohol consumption or trips to bars or casinos, no possession of firearms and the requirement to remain within state boundaries.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of assault that was no longer in progress around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the 17-mile marker of Southside Road, according to court documents.

Following a verbal altercation, Quijada allegedly pinned the woman's neck to the ground using his forearm, obstructing her ability to breathe, according to court documents. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, tried to hide her phone under her back, but Quijada took the phone and broke it to prevent her from calling police.