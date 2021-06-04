Bond set at $25K for Missoula man charged with sex abuse of a child

A Missoula man made his initial appearance in Justice Court on Friday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of sending sexually suggestive messages to a 12-year-old girl.
Justin William Ayres, 22, has been charged with two counts of sex abuse of a child, a felony that is punishable by up to life in prison.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal presided.
On April 30, law enforcement agents set up a false social media account of a 12-year-old girl. They received messages from an account with the username “Justin Vape Lord Ayres,” identified by officials as Ayres, charging documents said.
Early in the messages, Ayres was made aware he was talking to a 12-year-old. He pressed the alleged victim for information about her sexual history and activity, charging documents said. From May 2 to May 30 Ayres did not regularly correspond with the alleged victim, but resumed communication after May 30.
He then made several sexually suggestive comments to the girl, including saying he would have sex with her, court documents said. Ayres then coordinated to meet after work with her on Wednesday. He then asked again about her age and was told she was turning 13 on July 4.
Ayres then indicated he wanted to meet but said, “I know I shouldn’t.” He then requested a full-body image from the girl. They made plans to meet at a gas station in East Missoula, charging documents said.
Officials arrived at the gas station prior to the arranged meeting time, and about 5:30 p.m. Ayres arrived and was taken into custody, charging documents said. When talking with officials, Ayres initially claimed he had forgotten the girl's age and then said he was only going to “hang out” with her.
Carrie Garber represented the Missoula County Prosecutor’s Office at the initial appearance. She requested bail be set at $100,000, noting the serious nature of the offense and that it is likely to be repeated.
“He is a danger to this community,” she added.
Public Defender Brian Yowell requested Ayres be released on his own recognizance or bail be lowered.
Bail was set at $25,000. Ayres was ordered to stay off social media sites.
Arraignment is set for June 14.