Many of the 2,000 graduates who walked across the stage at the University of Montana’s Adams Center Saturday started their UM journeys before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the theme of their commencement wasn’t one of distance or separation. On the contrary, the class of 2023 degree recipients celebrated the connections that brought them together as they looked back on their years as Grizzlies.

“Kinship is about enduring hardships together,” said commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient Mandy Smoker Broaddus. “Trusting in collective knowledge, sharing responsibilities and valuing everyone in the community.”

Smoker Broaddus, a 2002 graduate of UM’s master of fine arts program, is an outspoken advocate for public education. A member of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation, Smoker Broaddus also served as Montana’s poet laureate from 2019 to 2021.

“The bonds of kinship,” Smoker Broaddus said, led her ancestors through the Dust Bowl, the Battle of Little Big Horn and the Native American boarding school era, to ultimately bring Smoker Broaddus to the illustrious podium Saturday morning.

In the same way, she said, kinship forged at UM between friends, faculty, staff and family members helped the class of 2023 earn its diplomas.

“The University of Montana is a part of your web of kinship,” Smoker Broaddus told the graduates. “No matter where you go.”

The degree earners echoed Smoker Broaddus as they paraded around UM’s campus in caps, gowns and multi-colored regalia.

Will Smyth, an environmental studies and media arts student, said the highlights of his educational career were his friends, the outdoors and the Clark Fork River — in that order.

“I wouldn’t change any of that,” said Smyth, who hopes to follow an environmental career in the Missoula area.

Becca Barcom and Emma Burke, a pair of master's degree recipients, also said they valued the community they found at UM. Barcom said her small cohort of clinical mental health students was a source of fulfillment for her during her studies.

“It’s a small program,” she said. “I loved getting to know everyone.”

And Augusta Reinhart and Taylor Curry, who studied abroad for a year in France together, agreed that the connections they forged were some of the most important components of their education.

France, Curry said, was an opportunity for “a lot of growth, personally and academically.”

For Reinhart, the study abroad experience was worthwhile because of the linguistic immersion it provided. But most of all, she said, “it made us friends.”

